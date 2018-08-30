You are here:

Zomato takes a dig at Netflix's 'Omnipresent' Radhika Apte video, compares actress to paneer

FP Staff

Aug,30 2018 13:31:10 IST

Radhika Apte was recently seen in consecutive Netflix India Originals of varying genres, including Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. It is safe to say that Apte really is Netflix's muse.  However, the actress was mercilessly trolled and became the subject of some hilarious, some savage memes for being frequently featured by the streaming giant.

In response to the mockery, Netflix had recently shared a parody video featuring Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane with a caption that said, "Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai." Adding to this, the service also notified its followers that Apte's film PadMan was available for streaming with a tweet that read, "Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it."

Taking inspiration from this, the restaurant search and food delivery app Zomato also posted a meme, comparing Apte to paneer (cottage cheese), a go-to food option for the Indian vegetarian.

Netflix's team was quick to reply to Zomato's dig, spelling Apte's name from each letter of the dishes mentioned in the meme, reinstating that the actress is always 'omnipresent'.

