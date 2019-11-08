Zoe Saldana to feature in Netflix limited series From Scratch, to executive produce with Reese Witherspoon

Zoe Saldana (Avatar franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy) is scheduled to feature in Netflix's series titled From Scratch. The actress will also executive produce the project with Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies).

The Netflix limited series will be an adaptation of Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir, From Scratch.

The plot follows an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying in Italy, and then builds a life with him back in the US. When he passes away suddenly, she must fight her grief to raise their daughter.

Tembi Locke’s sister, Attica Locke (Empire, When They See Us), will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, along with Saldana and her sisters and co-producers Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana, as well as Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner, and Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson, and Will Rowbotham for 3 Arts Entertainment.

“This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page,” Saldana said.

“Tembi’s memoir is a raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces,” Witherspoon added. “She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi’s vision and feel honoured to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen.”

Tembi Locke’s From Scratch was published earlier in 2019 and was chosen as Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine May 2019 book pick.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 10:10:56 IST