Simmba fame Sara Ali Khan turns a year older today. Born in Mumbai to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath. The film was released in 2018 and Khan was paired alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After a lot of struggles, the film finally hit the big screens. Following this, Khan also featured in her second film in the same year. Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

According to Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan made her television debut at the age of four, when she first appeared in a commercial. The actress has a humongous fan following on her social media handles and has often posted snippets from her daily life. As Khan tries to imbibe her father's witty sense of humour, she also likes to write poems with a strong rhyming scheme.

As Sara Ali Khan turns 27, here is a look at some of her adorable pictures:

Mandakini, aka Sara Ali Khan, looks stunning as she graces the ramp in Falguni Shane Peacock's lehenga and we certainly can't take our eyes off her

View this post on Instagram



The actress comes back to her workout routine and how! She shared a reel of her intense and crazy workout, which surely motivated everyone.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan looks adorable as she shared a picture of herself from her trip to the Kashmir valley, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

View this post on Instagram



Love Aaj Kal fame Zoe shared beautiful pictures with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh and her dad Saif Ali Khan. The family can be seen chilling in London.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Filling us all with just the right dose of motivation, Khan shared a picture of herself in athleisure wear. Flaunting her perfect body, the actress can be seen sporting a black sports bra and leggings.

View this post on Instagram



Embracing her Desi side, Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in Manish Malhotra's saree. The halter neck blouse with details around the neck has stolen our hearts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Shagun Sathe from Simmba can be seen sporting a black side slit dress. The actress opted for a minimal look and kept her tresses loose.

