Zindagi inShort trailer: Guneet Monga's slice-of-love anthology explores broken marriages, infidelity, nascent love

The trailer of Guneet Monga's seven-part anthology Zindagi inShort, featuring Neena Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, and Divya Dutta among others, has been dropped.

The video clip, clocking in less than two minutes, follows a day in the lives of seven individuals. While attending a wedding of a relative, Deepak Dobriyal gets to know from an anonymous bathroom buddy that his wife has been cheating on him. A young Muslim girl from Amritsar finds love on a dating site, but with a Sikh boy. Neena Gupta plays a wife whose husband takes no notice of her presence. Divya Dutta and Sanjay Kapoor's marriage hits rock bottom when Kapoor introduces Dutta to an office colleague as his 'sleeping partner.'

Elsewhere, a brutish schoolboy terrorises a junior to play cupid, forcing him to hand over his love letters to the boy's elder sister. An elderly lady confronts a small-time crook who breaks into her apartment to steal her belongings. A doctor, supposedly on an arranged date for marriage, confesses to her friend that she does not want to get married.

The films are titled Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle, Nano So Phobia, Sunny Side Upar, Swaaha, Pinni, Sleeping Partner, and Thappad.

Here's the trailer

An association of Sikhya Entertainment and Flipkart Video, the short films are helmed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Punarvasu Naik, Vijayeta Kumar, Rakesh Sain, Gautam Govind Sharma, Smrutika Panigrahi, and Vinay Chhawal. Swaroop Sampat, Shishir Sharma, Aisha Ahmed, Rima Kallingal, Isha Talwar, and Manjot Singh are also part of the cast. Tahira, who has directed the short film Pinni in the omnibus, starring Gupta and Shishir Sharma, shared the first poster of her film on Instagram. Neena Gupta is seen standing in front of boxes filled with sweets. Here's the poster

Guneet, who has backed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, and Masaan, says every director who has worked on this anthology has been working in the industry for some time now, and feels this is the right time for them to be launched. She says in a statement, "Zindagi inShort is our attempt to normalise conversations about extraordinary situations in our ordinary lives. The idea is to look at these situations differently and laugh, smile and rise. We're excited to offer films that make viewers pause, register and move on with a lingering thought that holds the power to change us for good."

Zindagi inShort will be streaming on Flipkart's main app from 19 February.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 10:28:01 IST