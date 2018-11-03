Zero trailer release: Twitterati churn out hilarious memes on Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka, Katrina's film
The trailer for Zero, unveiled on 2 November, created ripples on the internet by hitting over 39 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since its release. Hence, it was bound to send memelords into overdrive as seen in the case of Sui Dhaaga (twice), 2.0 and the latest incident of Sivakumar smacking a phone from the hands of a fan who wanted to take a selfie.
Whilst some Twitter users found an unmistakable similarity between Shah Rukh Khan in Zero and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, others thought that Katrina and Shah Rukh's sequences were reminiscent of Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.
Here are some reactions:
Match found. #zero pic.twitter.com/KsGQKBwdJK
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 2, 2018
Scenes from Wankhede Stadium#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/Nfo2L5bqNr — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) November 2, 2018
Wow! Game of Thrones final season looks amazing. Khaleesi is kissing Tyrion. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ooJ0GDbIhn
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 2, 2018
Some users made a poignant commentary on humanity's frugal/careful (whatever suits one best) nature:
Me, tasting 10 different sweets at Mithai shop before Diwali. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZpGn5XV6Hr — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 2, 2018
Me going through the whole restaurant menu before ordering the same dish I always do#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZEQurF0sKR
— SwatKat- The dancing security guard 💃 (@swatic12) November 2, 2018
Apple fanatics have often showed a rather compulsive instinct of buying every updated gadget released by the tech giant. A Twitter user paid homage to Apple users' subliminal characteristic.
#ZeroTrailer Tim Cook - Here's a more expensive iPhone with the same features as last year Apple Fans - pic.twitter.com/PDvS6jIQxu — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018
Bank executive *calls* : Sir we are offering a loan..
Vijay Mallya : pic.twitter.com/5GG94340Wq
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2018
Some even pointed out Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's similar wedding outfit
Pic1: Elder sister's outfit Pic2: Younger sister's outfit (Reuse of outfits by Indian families) pic.twitter.com/SeytN8s2Px — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) November 2, 2018
Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018