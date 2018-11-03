You are here:

Zero trailer release: Twitterati churn out hilarious memes on Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka, Katrina's film

FP Staff

Nov,03 2018 17:34:53 IST

The trailer for Zero, unveiled on 2 November, created ripples on the internet by hitting over 39 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since its release. Hence, it was bound to send memelords into overdrive as seen in the case of Sui Dhaaga (twice), 2.0 and the latest incident of Sivakumar smacking a phone from the hands of a fan who wanted to take a selfie.

Whilst some Twitter users found an unmistakable similarity between Shah Rukh Khan in Zero and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, others thought that Katrina and Shah Rukh's sequences were reminiscent of Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

Here are some reactions:

Some users made a poignant commentary on humanity's frugal/careful (whatever suits one best) nature:

Apple fanatics have often showed a rather compulsive instinct of buying every updated gadget released by the tech giant. A Twitter user paid homage to Apple users' subliminal characteristic.

Some even pointed out Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's similar wedding outfit

