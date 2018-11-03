You are here:

Zero trailer release: Twitterati churn out hilarious memes on Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka, Katrina's film

The trailer for Zero, unveiled on 2 November, created ripples on the internet by hitting over 39 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since its release. Hence, it was bound to send memelords into overdrive as seen in the case of Sui Dhaaga (twice), 2.0 and the latest incident of Sivakumar smacking a phone from the hands of a fan who wanted to take a selfie.

Whilst some Twitter users found an unmistakable similarity between Shah Rukh Khan in Zero and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, others thought that Katrina and Shah Rukh's sequences were reminiscent of Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

Here are some reactions:

Wow! Game of Thrones final season looks amazing. Khaleesi is kissing Tyrion. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ooJ0GDbIhn — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 2, 2018

Some users made a poignant commentary on humanity's frugal/careful (whatever suits one best) nature:

Me, tasting 10 different sweets at Mithai shop before Diwali. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZpGn5XV6Hr — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 2, 2018

Me going through the whole restaurant menu before ordering the same dish I always do#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZEQurF0sKR — SwatKat- The dancing security guard 💃 (@swatic12) November 2, 2018

Apple fanatics have often showed a rather compulsive instinct of buying every updated gadget released by the tech giant. A Twitter user paid homage to Apple users' subliminal characteristic.

#ZeroTrailer Tim Cook - Here's a more expensive iPhone with the same features as last year Apple Fans - pic.twitter.com/PDvS6jIQxu — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018

Bank executive *calls* : Sir we are offering a loan.. Vijay Mallya : pic.twitter.com/5GG94340Wq — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2018

Some even pointed out Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's similar wedding outfit

Pic1: Elder sister's outfit Pic2: Younger sister's outfit (Reuse of outfits by Indian families) pic.twitter.com/SeytN8s2Px — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) November 2, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 17:34 PM