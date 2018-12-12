Zero song Husn Parcham: Katrina Kaif dances to the peppy Ajay-Atul track from upcoming film

The much-awaited Katrina Kaif dance number from Zero was unveiled on 12 December. A 20-second-teaser for the song 'Husn Parcham' was dropped on Tuesday, with Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari.

Unlike 'Issaqbaazi', which brought together superstars Salman and Shah Rukh in the same frame and focused on their camaraderie, 'Husn Parcham' shows Katrina Kaif delivering some mean moves.

The song begins with a prologue to the scenario— as his haldi ceremory commences, a morose Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) is informed by his friend, played by Zeeshan Ayyub, that his favourite star is performing in the city. Bauua Singh swiftly flees his own haldi to enjoy 'few last moments of singledom'.

Touted as 'the most sizzling song of the year' by the makers, Katrina's turn in 'Husn Parcham' signals that she is going to be portraying the role of a dancer-actress in the film. In a metatheatrical climactic moment, audiences are made aware that Babita Kumari is indeed a film actress, dancing on the big screen, as an awestruck Bauua gapes on.

The Ajay-Atul composition is fast paced and fun, and is yet another 2018 chart-buster in the making. The frame is saturated with vibrant colours, and Katrina's stunning shimmery outfits lend the video its glamourous tone.

Zero has been directed by Anand L Rai and is slated to release close to the Christmas weekend, on 21 December.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 15:03 PM