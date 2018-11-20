ZERO ko WhatsApp stickers ki ‘Feel aa gayi’ – The first ever Indian Film to launch the WhatsApp sticker pack!

After receiving a record-breaking 100 million views on its trailer in less than four days across all platforms, ZERO, launches its very own WhatsApp sticker pack. The mast maula Bauua has bagged a special place in the hearts of his fans with his happy go lucky attitude and adorable patakha dialogues! And here he is, all set to take over your WhatsApp conversations with stickers full of Bauua emotions.

Sticker packs can be downloaded here - http://bit.ly/ZeroWhatsAppSticker

Now every Bauua fan can talk and share their emotions on WhatsApp, the Bauua way!

While the film is upping its game with all its record-breaking firsts, the fans are pumped up to know what’s next.

About ZERO:

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 15:34 PM