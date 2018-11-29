You are here:

Zero: Fire breaks out on set of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in Goregaon's Film City; no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the set of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in Goregaon's Film City in Mumbai, police informed news agency PTI.

SpotBoyE reports the fire started due to a short circuit and has already destroyed more than half the set. While Shah Rukh Khan was present on set, he was safely in his vanity van. No casualties have been reported.

MirrorNow reports four engines and five tankers reached the spot to douse the fire.

Zero is a romantic drama film, written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan, and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

The film has run into trouble recently as a legal notice was sent by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that an objectionable scene in the film had allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

However, Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against the notice, requesting the court not to take any action without informing and hearing the submission of the company.

Zero is set to be released during the financial week of Christmas, on 21 December.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 20:39 PM