Zero: Complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community in their upcoming film Zero. Acccording to Sirsa's complaint, the makers have shown the Gatra Kirpan, which is sacred to the Sikhs as an ordinary dagger. He demanded that the particular scene and poster be withdrawn.

I have written a letter to actor of @Zero21Dec @iamsrk & director @aanandlrai to withdraw the objectionable scene and poster showing Kirpaan as ordinary dagger Filed a complaint as well as this promotion hurts Sikh sentiments pic.twitter.com/yuTpVPLfij — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

Sirsa also wrote a letter addressed to Rai and has said that if the "objectionable scenes" are not removed then the Sikh community will stage protests to stop the screening of Zero in cinemas. He also expressed the same on Facebook.

The representatives of the film have since responded to Sirsa's tweet clarifying that the film did not depict the kirpan and it was not the makers' intent to hurt any community.

We are writing on behalf of the makers of the Film, Zero. Your concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a Kirpan. The film makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community including the Sikh community. (1/2) — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 5, 2018

The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you will appreciate our stand that any concern this may have caused is completely inadvertent. (2/2) — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 5, 2018

However, Sirsa wrote back asking for a public statement from Shah Rukh Khan clarifying his stand on the matter.

Your point is well taken. However, any misrepresentation related to Sikhism will hurt Sikh sentiments. So we expect a public statement from Film producers and @iamsrk clarifying your stance that this is not depicted as Kirpaan https://t.co/27hIcojf89 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

This is not the first time a film has faced flak prior to its release. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's drama Kedarnath has also run into trouble as members of Kedar Sabha have stated that the film "promotes love jihad" and demand a blanket ban on it.

