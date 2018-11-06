You are here:

Zero: Complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community

FP Staff

Nov,06 2018 09:59:14 IST

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community in their upcoming film Zero. Acccording to Sirsa's complaint, the makers have shown the Gatra Kirpan, which is sacred to the Sikhs as an ordinary dagger. He demanded that the particular scene and poster be withdrawn.

Sirsa also wrote a letter addressed to Rai and has said that if the "objectionable scenes" are not removed then the Sikh community will stage protests to stop the screening of Zero in cinemas. He also expressed the same on Facebook.

The representatives of the film have since responded to Sirsa's tweet clarifying that the film did not depict the kirpan and it was not the makers' intent to hurt any community.

However, Sirsa wrote back asking for a public statement from Shah Rukh Khan clarifying his stand on the matter.

This is not the first time a film has faced flak prior to its release. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's drama Kedarnath has also run into trouble as members of Kedar Sabha have stated that the film "promotes love jihad" and demand a blanket ban on it.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 09:59 AM

