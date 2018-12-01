Zero: Bombay HC asks CBFC to examine Shah Rukh Khan's film for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will examine Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero, after a petition was filed against the film for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments, tweeted news agency Asian News International (ANI). The board is required to assess the film and file a report before 18 December.

Bombay High Court asks Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the film Zero and submit the report before 18 December, 2018, while hearing a writ petition filed against it for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by a scene in the movie with 'kirpan' — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai on 5 November on the grounds that the Gatra Kirpan, which is considered sacred by the Sikhs, is shown in the film as an ordinary dagger. Sisra demanded that the particular scene and poster be withdrawn and addressed a letter to Rai. He also said that if the "objectionable scenes" are not removed, then the Sikh community would stage protests to stop the screening of Zero in cinemas.

In response to the writ, SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment filed a caveat in Delhi High Court on Thursday. The PR team of the film also wrote to Sirsa saying no visual or image in the film depicted the Kirpan and it was not the makers' intent to hurt any religious community.

Featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead, apart from Khan, Zero is gearing up for its release on 21 December.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 10:17 AM