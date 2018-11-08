Zero: BJP MLA who wanted 'objectionable' scenes to be removed from film accepts makers' clarification

After asking Zero movie director Aanand L. Rai and actor Shah Rukh Khan to remove an "objectionable" scene from the movie and urging police to file a complaint against them for "hurting" the sentiments of Sikhs, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accepted the clarification offered by the film's makers.

Applauding the maker's quick response, Sirsa tweeted:

Your point is well taken. However, any misrepresentation related to Sikhism will hurt Sikh sentiments. So we expect a public statement from Film producers and @iamsrk clarifying your stance that this is not depicted as Kirpaan https://t.co/27hIcojf89 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

The controversy started due to a scene in a trailer in which Shah Rukh seems to be wearing Sikh religious symbol Gatka Kirpan in the underwear. Sirsa, a Delhi MLA, demanded that it must be immediately deleted.

The film's PR team wrote to him saying no visual or image in the film depicted the Kirpan.

"The images show a dagger popularly known as 'katar' in the Indian-subcontinent and is nowhere close to a Kirpan that carries the distinguished blessing of being Khalsa.

"The team Zero clarifies that they have been careful not to hurt the feelings of community and any concerned caused is completely inadvertent," it said.

Featuring Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, Zero is slated to release on December 21.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 10:16 AM