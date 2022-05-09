Zee5 dials up the content game and announces a stellar slate of 80+ titles for 2022.

ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, has unveiled its blockbuster content slate for 2022 with 80+ titles spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate encompasses 40+ original shows and 40+ movies featuring an expansive gamut of genres, including cutting-edge thrillers, high-voltage action, gripping dramas, light-hearted comedies, and soul-stirring romances. In line with its content strategy, ZEE5’s vision is to narrate stories that mirror the viewer’s soul and caters to every consumer cohort across the country. As part of this approach, ZEE5 has also announced collaborations with leading creative minds like BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, and The Viral Fever (TVF), along with powerhouse cinematic talents like Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

The slate of Hindi originals includes the riveting, TAJ – an epic tale of succession, the much-anticipated Forensic, Duranga – a romantic thriller, latest seasons of audience favourites like Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3 amongst many more. Amping up the ante, the platform will also feature the digital release of some of the biggest theatrical blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and John Abraham’s Attack to name a few. The content slate also comprises a strong line-up of regionals, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali. In line with the platform’s aim to offer unique and premium content to a wide variety of audiences, the high-voltage trailer of the 2022 content slate promises phenomenal and electrifying entertainment for viewers, satisfying their varied entertainment needs.

Currently the highest growing OTT platform in India as per the latest industry reports, ZEE5 is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling. Today, ZEE5 is home to over 5 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content and 160+ live TV channels. With a rich library of over 3,500 films; 1,750 TV shows, and 700 originals, ZEE5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has an exciting line-up for 2022 that will add to its extensive library of content offering a wider array of catalogues to entertainment seekers.

