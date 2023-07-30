ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform and a multilingual storyteller, is strengthening itsdiverse content library by offering 4 new documentaries post the success of its last Oscar nominated docudrama – Flee. I am Greta, The Dissident, The Kingmaker and Armed with Faith will be available on ZEE5 as part of its SVOD slate from 28th July 2023.

Each of these films offer an unfiltered and emotionally charged account of the lives of real-life figures, providing profound insights into their unparalleled courage, unwavering resilience, and relentless determination to make a difference. The first documentary is directed by Nathan Grossman and is based on Greta Thunberg. I am Greta follows the story of Greta, a teenage climate activist from Sweden, on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world’s environmental problems. Greta’s unwavering determination and global impact make this film a poignant exploration of the power of youth activism in the face of the climate crisis.

The Dissident is from the academy award winning director of Icarus, Bryan Fogel and is the official selection 2020 at Sundance Film Festival. The film is based on a real-life story about a Washington DC journalist Jamal Khashoggi who disappears in Istanbul and his fiancée and dissidents around the world piece together the clues to a murder and expose a global cover up. Next up, The Kingmaker is written and directed by Lauren Greenfield and examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family. This documentary tells a cautionary tale of a powerful leader whose questionable sense of reality divided the Philippines.

Lastly, Armed with Faith is directed and produced by Asad Faruqi and Geeta Gandbhir, and the film takes us to the Afghan-Pakistani border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where landmines and suicide bombings are a harsh reality. Award-winning filmmakers Asad Faruqi and Geeta Gandbhir reveal the untold stories of those living amidst violence and turmoil, demonstrating that the real war is often fought within the confines of their homes. This film was the official Selection 2017 at Vancouver International Film Festival, Sheffield Doc Fest and Doc NYC.

Greta Thunberg said, “People always tell us that young people are going to save the world, but there is simply not enough time to wait. When it came to the climate crisis, I saw my parents, which, just like everyone else, we were not doing enough. For many years, people refused to listen to me, children were very mean, but I don’t care about being popular; I care about climate justice. When I get interested in a subject, I become laser-focused. My name is Greta Thunberg, and I want you to panic. We are in the midst of a mass extinction; time is running out. What we are doing now, future generations can’t change. Despite all the beautiful words and promises, our political leaders have failed us. Nothing is happening, so we must do what we can. We will not stop until we are done.”

