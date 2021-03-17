Zee Studios announces Orlando Bloom's Retaliation will debut on ZeePlex on 26 March

Retaliation is the story of a demolition worker played by Orlando Bloom who seeks revenge against the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident

Actor Orlando Bloom-starrer Retaliation will release in India on 26 March, the producers announced on Tuesday.

The movie, directed by Ludwig Shammasian and Paul Shammasian, will debut on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex.

Zee Studios International and Vistaar Entertainment said the film will also release in the UK, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean on 26 March on ZeePlex.

The revenge drama will have a theatrical release in the Middle East on 25 March.

Written by Geoff Thompson, the film features Bloom as Malky, a demolition worker.

Fuelled by anger, a demolition worker seeks revenge against the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident, the official synopsis read.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said they are excited to bring Retaliation to a wide audience in India, UK, Middle East, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean.

"Retaliation offers to be a critically acclaimed thriller and an important movie for film lovers. I was blown away by Orlando Bloom’s performance, and we’re proud to be able to bring it to people’s homes and also in cinemas," Chopra said in a statement.

The film also stars actors Janet Montgomery and Anne Reid. It was released in North America on 24 July last year.