Weddings in Punjab are nothing less than a festival filled with fun and frolic! After releasing much-loved tracks like ‘Sakhiye Saheliye,’ ‘Allarhan Ve,’ the makers of ‘Godday Godday Chaa,’ Zee Studios and V.H Entertainment have now released the third track from the film titled ‘Nazaare.’

The song essentially captures the wedding craze enjoyed by the Punjabi men back in the day. While the song brings the old world charm with gun shots fired in the air, insane dance steps and notes flying all over! Vocals have been lent by Kulwinder Billa, Kaptaan has written the song and music has been given by N Vee.

The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Sardar Sohi, Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi in pivotal roles. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ revolves around women challenging the patriarchal rituals of the society prevalent in Punjab back in the day. The summer holiday entertainer shall be released on the 26th of May

