Zayn Malik tweets about Tiger Zinda Hai chartbuster 'Dil Diyan Gallan'

The music album of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai had garnered universally favourable reviews, with the track 'Dil Diyan Gallan' becoming the chartbuster song from the album. Former One Direction sensation Zayn Malik too appreciated the earworm, providing a hint at the popularity that the song has amassed.

“dil diyan gallan”

tune — zayn (@zaynmalik) August 15, 2018

No sooner than Zayn posted the tweet than conjectures began to float that a cover of the Vishal-Shekhar number was underway. Malik has previously posted a cover of Kailash Kher's heartrendingly beautiful songs 'Teri Deewani' and 'Allah Ke Bande'.

While the original version , sung by Atif Aslam, gained more popularity, the unplugged version, crooned by the talented Neha Bhasin swept all the awards Best Playback Singer - Female category.

The singer has often expressed his admiration for Bollywood films and Shah Rukh Khan, and had even urged Gigi Hadid to watch the actor's work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, an Elle India report said.

Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was a sequel to the Kabir Khan 2012 espionage-potboiler Ek Tha Tiger. The film, released on 22 December 2017, opened to mixed reviews but emerged the highest overseas grossing film in 2017.

