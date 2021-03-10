Entertainment

Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards, accusing them of taking bribes for nominations

Zayn Malik added favouritism, racism and networking politics are a part of the space where the voting process for the Grammy Awards gets influenced

English singer Zayn Malik has slammed the Grammys, accusing them of taking bribes for nomination. The singer has not been nominated for the peer-recognised award this year. Taking to Twitter, Zayn said that there is no consideration for nomination 'unless you shake hands and send gifts'. He added that next year, he will send them a basket of confectionery.

Grammys is organised by the Recording Academy which is an American academy of artists from the music industry including singers, producers, songwriters and other professionals. Artists receive nominations for the unique awards through voting by their peers. Although Zayn has called out the Grammys, he was not eligible for a nomination this year as per the rules. As reported by the Insider, his song Better was released almost a month after the release eligibility period for the 63rd Grammy Awards was over. The report also mentions that his album Nobody Is Listening (which released in January 2021) will be eligible for next year’s Grammys. Clarifying himself, Zayn later said that his tweet was not personal or about eligibility. He shared that the tweet was about inclusion and lack of transparency in the nomination process. Zayn added favouritism, racism and networking politics are a part of the space where the voting process gets influenced.


Previously, The Weeknd had called Grammys corrupt and said that the awards owe transparency to him, his fans and the industry. The Canadian singer had tweeted this after the nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced.

Not only The Weeknd, American singer Halsey had also expressed her frustration towards Grammy's ‘elusive process,’ accusing them of prioritising connections within the industry than the quality of music. She had also voiced her support for The Weeknd and Manic who were previously snubbed by the Grammys.

