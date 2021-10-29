Zayn Malik took, in a statement, has denied reports of him striking his partner Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

Songwriter-singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits after a long relationship. Confirming the same, multiple sources to People magazine have claimed that the couple has parted ways.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild,” shared a source with the magazine.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s representatives told the publication that the model, 26, is currently focused on the best for Khai (Zayn- Gigi’s daughter) and also requested privacy during this time.

Malik released a statement after a report claimed that Gigi's mother Yolanda was thinking of filing a police report against the former One Direction member. She wanted to do it because the singer had raised hands at her, according to unnamed sources. Later, Malik denied Yolanda's allegations.

Taking to his Twitter account, Malik tweeted a statement asserting that he is a private person who wants to have a safe and private space for his daughter to grow up in. He also mentioned why he is speaking out because family matters are not thrown on the world stage to poke and pick apart.

However, sources to People magazine confirm that Zayn Malik was referencing Yolanda in his social media statement.

The power couple first sparked romance rumours in 2015 after Gigi appeared in Malik’s popular track 'Pillow Talk'. The following year, the duo confirmed their relationship after appearing on the cover of Vogue. Later, they parted ways in 2018 due to personal reasons but reconciled in 2019. It was during the lockdown in 2020, when the couple confirmed Gigi’s first pregnancy and they welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September the same year.