Zayn Malik drops new song Fingers from upcoming album, addresses being 'torn by unrequited love'

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik dropped a new song 'Fingers' from his upcoming album on Twitter on Thursday.

The new track focuses on the protagonists' inability to get his fingers to text after being torn by unrequited love. “My fingers ain’t working, but my heart is/ If you wanna let me know where you hiding/ I could come and love you,” Zayn sings.

'Fingers' comes after a slew of songs that Malik released in the past year leading up to the album, including Dusk Till Dawn with Sia, Too Much, Let Me, Entertainer and Sour Diesel. No other details about the album have been disclosed yet. However, in an interview to Beats 1 (via Variety) in May, the singer said that the album would be different than what he has presented before. “It’s all very under wraps at the minute. I’m trying to keep it as mysterious as possible, but there’s a plan with the roll out,” he had said, adding that the album would reach people in a different manner and would solidify the fact that he is a solo artist now.

Adopting a more alternative R&B music style with his debut studio album Mind of Mine (2016) and its lead single 'Pillowtalk', Malik became the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and the US with a debut single and debut album.

Listen to the track here.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 13:25 PM