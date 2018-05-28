Zayn, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys, Drake — A playlist of the best new tracks from the past week

It can be tough to keep track of all the singles and albums being released each week on different streaming services. With surprise releases, unexpected diss-tracks, reissues and remasters, and brand new songs — good new music can get increasingly cluttered.

This is where our playlist comes in. The best tracks released each week will be featured here so you can keep updating your phones with the latest music from across genres.

1. 'Entertainer' by Zayn

After 'Let Me', Zayn has dropped another single titled 'Entertainer'. The track carries a bluesy pop-music sound and incorporates both R&B and electronic beats. The chorus has the feel of a slow-burning fire underneath it. Zayn uses his crooning falsetto to full advantage on his best single to date. The music video has a cyber-punk feel to it and stars Breaking Bad/Scarface actor Steven Bauer.

2. 'Ultimatum' by Disclosure ft. Fatoumata Diawara

The last single Disclosure released was 'Nocturnal' featuring The Weeknd back in 2016. Two years later, the electronic music duo are back with with 'Ultimatum'. The track samples vocals from Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara. 'Ultimatum' bears the old-school house trademarks — it's summery, simple, and super chilled out, and is cut out to be a festival hit.

3. 'Fallingwater' by Maggie Rogers

Dropping the fifth single of her career, the 24-year-old singer offers a peek into what her future could hold. Pop music is ever evolving, and Maggie Rogers will surely be a big part of it. That's what 'Fallingwater' demonstrates. The song features Rogers' powerful vocals overlapped with gentle keyboards and an elusive and measured drum loop. The lavish ambiance of the track is only sharpened by its peak ending.

4. 'utopia' by Lykke Li

Swedish indie-pop star Lykke Li released the third single from her upcoming studio album so sad so sexy. The track is strangely heart-breaking, haunting, and warming in equal measures. The trademark Lykke Li sound — of dream-pop fused with elements of dance-pop — is present on 'utopia'. The track takes a complete turn at the 2:30 mark and sounds like a person looking back at their lives right after their death.

5. 'Still Want U' by Zhu ft. Karnaval Blues

Zhu is one of the few electronic musicians who has been successful in keeping everyone hooked to his music. Taken from his latest studio effort RINGOS DESERT PT.1, 'Still Want U' is a toned-down, relaxed piece of house music. The track particularly stands out for its soulful vocal performance.

6. 'Bubblin' by Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak dropped his latest single 'Bubblin', and the multi-instrumentalist has markedly shifted from his earlier R&B, funk and soul sound to a more hip-hop heavy vibe. 'Bubblin' sees Anderson .Paak embracing the popular trap-infused bounce beat with heavy drums and rumbling bass. The lyrics deal with .Paak's newfound wealth and how he intends to spend it all.

7. 'Caterpillar' by Royce da 5'9" ft. Eminem

Detroit rappers Royce da 5'9" and Eminem come together once again on 'Caterpillar', the fourth single from Royce's seventh studio album Book of Ryan. The track is a verbal assault on popular mumble rappers and uses the caterpillar vs. butterfly metaphor to address respect. Eminem is in full form on the track, going after modern day rappers and the trap-rap trend.

8. '4 Gold Chains' by Lil Peep ft. Clams Casino

The first full song released after the untimely passing of Lil Peep, '4 Gold Chains' is the most experimental track by the late rapper. Produced by Clams Casino, the song features slow, adrift guitar notes loosely connected to isolated drum-hits. The song is warm and vulnerable, and has been delivered with Lil Peep's signature deadpan honesty.

9. 'Duppy Freestyle' by Drake

After rapper Pusha-T went after Drake on the track 'Infrared' from his latest album Daytona accusing him of using ghost-writers, the Canadian emcee hit back with a diss-track of his own. In a three minute song, Drake takes aim at Kanye West and Pusha-T with lyrics like, "You might have sold to college kids for Nike, Mercedes/But you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the ’80s".

10. 'The Skull Beneath the Skin' by Megadeth

Megadeth released a remastered version of their track 'The Skull Beneath the Skin' from the 1985 album Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! The song builds on the raw and aggressive guitar riffs, and the track is as much a thrash metal classic as it was back in the mid '80s.

11. 'Dance Macabre' by Ghost

Taken from the upcoming Ghost album Prequelle, 'Dance Macabre' is a song that talks about the pandemic Black Death. Much of the album deals with the middle ages with themes such as death, wrath, and destruction. 'Dance Macabre' is a hard rock ballad that follows the 80’s and 90’s big arena rock style. The track also incorporates disco music of the 80’s.

12. 'Four Out of Five' by Arctic Monkeys

The heavily polarizing new album by the Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, got its first music video earlier in the month. The track 'Four Out of Five' will do that same — split longtime fans of the band to either love or dislike the track. Alex Turner's voice is rather pleasant on this one; steeped in concern and a self-mocking tone. The lyrics are intriguing, and the hook will find its place in your mind after a few plays.

13. 'The Summer Looks Good On You' by Cheap Trick

For fans of old-school, classic guitar rock, one of the biggest bands of the '70s have dropped a new single titled 'The Summer Looks Good on You'. A straight-up guitar driven summer song, Cheap Trick's latest offering will appeal to anyone who's still into some good 'ol rock 'n roll.

14. 'God Break The Door Down' by Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor has returned with a chaotic track from his upcoming studio album Bad Witch. The song is as paranoia drenched as it is unnerving. Reznor brings influences from acid house in a track that is full of saxophone blasts. The song will remind you of something off of David Bowie's Blackstar.

15. 'High Hopes' by Panic! At The Disco

Everyone's favorite pop-punk group, Panic! at the Disco, are back with a new single. Titled 'High Hopes', the song is about chasing your dreams and seeing those dreams come to fruition. An uplifting track with the trademark searing Brendon Urie vocals, 'High Hopes' will be featured of the band's upcoming studio album Pray for the Wicked.

16. 'Kerosene' by Burn The Priest

Lamb of God have returned as Burn the Priest for a covers album. One of the tracks on the album is the punk rock classic 'Kerosene' by Big Black. Full of grand bass drumming and Randy Blythe's blood-curdling screams, 'Kerosene' is that one rare cover of a punk track that does justice to the original.

17. 'Geyser' by Mitski

Japanese-American musician Mitski released the first single from the upcoming album Be The Cowboy. 'Geyser' is different from previous Mitski songs because this one is all feeling. It doesn't carry with it a specific narrative. Mitski's voice is soft and steady throughout the track, and she has scrapped the verse-chorus-verse-bridge structure. Mitski instead builds three separate hooks and pastes them together one after the other.

18. 'Ocean' by Goldfrapp ft. Dave Gahan

Depeche Mode front-man Dave Gahan features on the electronic duo Goldfrapp's latest single 'Ocean'. The track is the fourth single from Goldfrapp's 2017 album Silvery Eye. The lyrics mark a shift into darker territories and talk about feelings of anger, bitterness and revenge. The production on the track is heavy and industrial, something very new for Goldfrapp.

19. 'Hi Hello' by Johnny Marr

Taken from Marr's upcoming third studio album Call the Comet, 'Hi Hello' is an earthy rock track that sounds like something the former guitarist of The Smiths would produce. Marr's lyrics are as on-point as before, and the restless urgency of his guitars are intact.

20. 'Nica Libres At Dusk' by Ben Howard

After almost four years, Ben Howard has returned with his new single 'Nica Libres At Dusk' from the forthcoming album Noonday Dream. The song is the opening track on the record and is, like its name suggests, an invitation to a dream. A guitar ballad over six-and-a-half minutes in length, Ben Howard's return is steeped in everything the musician is known for.

