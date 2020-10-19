Zarina Roshan Khan, best known for playing Indu Dadi in Kumkum Bhagya, passes away at 54
Zarina Roshan Khan started her career as stunt woman in several films before moving to acting in television show
Zarina Roshan Khan, popular for her role as Indu Dadi in television serial Kumkum Bhagya passed away in Mumbai. According Times of India, the 54-year-old died of a cardiac arrest. Her co-workers from the TV industry expressed their condolences.
Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, posted a picture of herself with Zarina. She even shared a video of the late actor dancing to the song 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India.
Here is her post
View this post on Instagram
Shabir Ahluwalia, seen as Abhi Mehra in the show, shared a picture of himself with Khan captioned, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera."
Here is his post
View this post on Instagram
Vin Rana seen as Purab, also posted picture of Khan on his Insta stories with a heartbroken emoji. Anurag Sharma (Raj Mehra on the show) told described Khan as someone who was always full of life. He told TOI that
Indian Express says Khan started her career as stunt woman in several films before moving to acting in television shows. She also played an important role in serials including Vidya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to ICU following health deterioration, is at 'acute confusional stage,' say hospital authorities
Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on 6 October after testing positive for coronavirus, is being closely monitored as the actor has "several co-morbidities."
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi eyeing January to March 2021 release; no change in Ranveer Singh's 83 Christmas opening
Sooryavanshi producer says releasing the film in Diwali, after the Centre approved reopening of cinema halls from 15 October, was not possible, since it cannot be released "with less than one month of promotion"
Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar, known for his comic performances, dies of heart attack at 68
Avinash Kharshikar is survived by his daughter and wife.