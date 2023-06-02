Language: Hindi

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sharib Hashmi, Kanupriya Pandit, and ensemble

Director: Laxman Utekar

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke couldn’t live up to the expectations of all. The idea of the film was good. The performance of all the actors, not just Sara and Vicky, was hilarious, but the script wasn’t tight. It was stretched beyond limit and there was no newness in the story.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was very similar to one of Vicky Kaushal’s previous films, Love Per Square Feet. The movie depicts the housing crisis in cities. The difference being Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore and not Mumbai. Probably that is the reason, it couldn’t touch the heart of the audience. Having a house in Mumbai is a dream for many, but not so much in a city like Indore where the cost of living is way lesser as compared to Mumbai.

The story of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is about Kapil and Soumya who went through a legal separation in the hope of buying a house for themselves in the city of Indore. They are shown as a couple living with their joint family in Indore who wish to live separately because they believe there is no privacy in their ancestral house. Their preferred home is way beyond their budget.

The touchy-feely couple who cannot keep their hands off each other, find themselves in a mess when they fall in the trap of a tout. It’s more of a slapstick comedy and not much mind was put into the script of the film. Probably a North-Indian family could relate to the jokes and cultures shown in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, but it’s not for all. Other than some momentary laughter, the movie is not worth the second watch.

Rating: 2 out of 5

