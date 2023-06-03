Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan united for the first time for Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the film released in cinemas on June 2. It opened at Rs. 5.49 crore on day one.

Kaushal and Khan have been promoting the film with all gusto so far. In an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, Kaushal spoke about a lot of things last year.

On father Sham Kaushal and his action

My personal favorites of him are Prahaar, Black Friday, and Gangs of Wasseypur. When you talk about real action, brawl, what you see in life, he designs that action. This is also because of the kind of life he has lived, he has come from like a very poor background. In action, after four punches, everything looks the same if it’s not backed by emotions, so he’s always concentrating on what the emotion is.

What was going through your mind on the night of 23rd July, 2015?

I’ll tell you what I was doing, I was right outside PVR Citi Mall and I saw the poster of Masaan. I was saying to myself that for years I used to watch the posters of other films getting hung over there. It was my dream to see my films’ posters getting hung and on Thursday night, I was literally looking at that poster.

