Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released last Friday at the box office, has garnered good response at the box office. After getting a fair response on its first day, the slice-of-life romantic film witnessed good growth on Saturday and Sunday to register a healthy total in its first weekend.

Sixth-highest opening weekend grosser

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 22.59 crore in its first three days and emerged the sixth-highest opening weekend grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 70.64 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 68.17 crore), Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore) and The Kerala Story (Rs 35.49 crore).

The weekend was filled with love! 😍

Audience, thank you for loving this hatke kahani. ❤️ पेश hai ek hatke kahani from the makers of Luka Chuppi and Mimi. ☺️ Book your tickets sahparivaar – https://t.co/m0OOCSaADV #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in theatres now. @vickykaushal09… pic.twitter.com/GJrGOw4qhC — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) June 5, 2023

Sara Ali Khan’s fourth-highest first-weekend grosser

The romantic drama has emerged Sara’s fourth highest weekend grosser after Simmba (Rs 75.11 crore), Kedarnath (Rs 27 crore) and Love Aaj Kal (Rs 26 crore).

Vicky’s fourth-highest weekend grosser

Vicky Kaushal too got his fourth-highest weekend grosser with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke beating films like Masaan, BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Manmarziyaan, Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0. His top 3 weekend grosses are Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Sushmita Mukherjee, Inaamulhaq, Akash Khurana, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi and others in prominent roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The songs are composed by Sachin-Jigar while the score is given by Sandeep Shirodkar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.