Former actor Zaira Wasim has voiced her opinions on the hijab issue in Karnataka. She took to her social media handles to share a detailed post criticising the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools. She wrote that it was injustice, and that she ‘resisted’ the entire system of woman being harassed for carrying out a religious commitment.

Taking to social media, Zaira wrote that women wearing hijab in Islam is ‘not a choice but an obligation’ but that obligation comes when the one fully surrenders to the almighty. The actor who was last seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Sky is Pink added that those calling hijab a choice are speaking about it from ‘convenience or ignorance.’ She said, “The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill-informed one. It’s often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn’t a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to. I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment (sic).”

What is the Hijab row?

The hijab row began at the beginning of January when six female Muslim students at Government PU College said they were forbidden from entering their college wearing hijab. They began a protest against the college authorities, which snowballed into a statewide issue across Karnataka. The matter is currently in the Karnataka High Court.

Zaira Wasim made her debut with Dangal, with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. She starred in two films after that, including Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, and then announced that she would be quitting films since her acting career was at odds with her faith.