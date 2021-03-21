Zack Snyder’s Justice League sells over 70,000 pre-orders on BookMyShow Stream in India
BookMyShow said that it is thrilled with the pre-release success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on BookMyShow Stream.
Zack Snyder's version of Justice League released on pay-per-view platform BookMy Show Stream in India on 18 March, while it was available internationally on HBO Max. The film has sold over 70,000 pre-orders on BookMyShow Stream, according to Livemint.
Pre-orders to rent a screening were opened on the platform on 6 March. BookMyShow said it is thrilled by the response Snyder Cut has got.
"The film’s pre-release success reflects the potential that the TVoD model holds and the resulting extension in the duration of the available window for a movie’s life cycle, is a testament to India’s evolving entertainment consumption patterns when given a compelling content library with a world-class product rolled into one," said BookMyShow's CEO Ashish Saksena in a statement.
The film was originally slated to release in 2017, but Snyder, who had previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, had left Justice League during the post-production due to a family tragedy.
The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole The Avengers and its follow-up Avengers: Age of Ultron, to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.
However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.
The theatrical release of the movie was followed by DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the film from Snyder.
