Zack Snyder reveals original Justice League script was scrapped, explains why Batman kills in Dawn of Justice

Justice League was supposed to be a critical entry in the slate of DC films, bringing together major superheroes like Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. But it wasn't exactly a hit among the critics and was also the lowest grossing entry in the DCEU at the box office.

Director Zack had to step away from finishing the ensemble superhero movie due to personal reasons and Joss Whedon had to complete the film. But his fans have yearning to see the so-called Snyder Cut of the film. Comicbook.com reports that during a recent Q&A section following the screening of Batman v Superman, Snyder revealed that his original script was scrapped. "The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn't even shoot... The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like 'That's crazy,'" Snyder said, adding that he and his collaborators were insecure because of the reaction to Batman v Superman.

There's no doubt Snyder has been the cornerstone player in Warner Bros. production of DC Comics films. He directed both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel and is served as a producer on the additional films in the DC Universe, including Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. But his films have polarised fans owing to their dark tone. When a fan questioned him on his decision to let Batman kill in the film, Snyder was quick to address all the complaints.

"Someone says to me: Batman killed a guy. I'm like, 'F***, really? Wake the f*ck up'," he said. "Once you've lost your virginity to this f***ing movie and then you come and say to me something about like 'my superhero wouldn't do that.' I'm like 'Are you serious?' I'm like down the fucking road on that," he said in a video which was shared on Reddit.

He further added: "It's a cool point of view to be like 'my heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn't f***ing lie to America. My heroes didn't embezzle money from their corporations. My heroes didn't commit any atrocities.' That's cool. But you're living in a f***ing dream world."

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 19:45:46 IST