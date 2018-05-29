Zack Snyder reveals film adaptation of Ayn Rand's 1943 novel The Fountainhead is his next project

According to Deadline, American filmmaker and producer Zack Snyder has revealed that his next project will be an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s celebrated novel The Fountainhead.

Zack Snyder responded to a fan question on social media site Vero, confirming that he will be working on the iconic 1943 novel. The fan tweeted about the same with photographs claiming that Snyder’s next project was going to be The Fountainhead instead of The Last Photograph.

The director has been at them of blockbusters like 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch and Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice. The Hollywood Reporter had reported in 2016 that Snyder’s next project would be The Last Photograph, a story about a war correspondent who is the sole survivor of an attack on Americans in a war-torn Afghanistan. However, it appears that the movie has been kept on hold while Snyder works on the novel adaptation.

This movie will be his follow up post his stint on 2017 Justice League. Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder, had to step aside from the project after the sudden demise of their daughter. The remaining work was taken over by Joss Whedon. The movie made $659.4 million but did not get the best audience reaction.

Ayn Rand’s debut novel The Fountainhead follows the events in the life of an idealistic architect as he tries to build a utopian city. The book was previously adapted into a feature film in 1949, directed by King Vidor and starring Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 12:10 PM