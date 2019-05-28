You are here:

Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns: The Movie to premiere on 20 September on Netflix

Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns: The Movie, based on the actor's hit talk show of the same name, is set to have its premiere on Netflix on 20 September this year.

The 49-year-old actor made the announcement during an awards event at Netflix's FYSee space, reported IndieWire.

The streaming giant has started working on a feature-length version of the talk show, which comes from comedy video website and production house, Funny or Die.

It is directed by show's co-creator Scott Aukerman with Galifianakis co-penning the script.

Hello we want to announce that Between Two Ferns: The Movie is coming soon and it stars Zach Galfafananakakais, the ferns, and many more.https://t.co/7xXkjfoCDc pic.twitter.com/2oNwH6k8UL — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) May 24, 2019

"We have several interviews. What we tried to do is build a storyline, not necessarily around the interviews, but about the cable access station where we've been shooting these all these years," Galifianakis said.

Across the 21 episodes of Between Two Ferns, some of the biggest names in Hollywood had volunteered to be mocked by Galifianakis.

It included former US president Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Steve Carell, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron.

The show most recently returned for a special episode, featuring Jerry Seinfeld, Wayne Knigh and Cardi B.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 12:07:19 IST

