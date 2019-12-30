You are here:

Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quick', after being hospitalised while filming new show

Hollywood actor Zac Efron, who was flown to a hospital in Brisbane after being struck down with an infection while filming television show Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea, has shared an update about his health on Instagram.

The 32-year-old actor posted an update to Instagram late Sunday, writing that he was thankful for everyone who reached out, "I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G."

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the Greatest Showman star contracted a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection" and had to be rushed to hospital in what was called a "life-or-death flight" to be treated by medical experts.

He was then admitted to the St Andrews War Memorial Hospital "in a stable condition" and after staying there for a number of days he was allowed by the doctor to fly back to the US.

Dr Glenn McKay, director of medical rescue, did not confirm the news but said that his team "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia".

Killing Zac Efron will follow the 32-year-old actor as he heads to the jungle on a remote island for 21 days and will be "off the grid".

It will air on short-form mobile video platform Quibi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

