Yash Raj Films has released the teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama Shamshera. The drama, which will see Kapoor play the role of a dacoit, is set to hit theatres on 22 July.

The period action film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film marks Kapoor's return to the big screen after four years.

The 1.10-minute teaser features voice-overs by the Wake Up Sid actor as well as Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The almost monochromatic promo sees the three actors narrate intriguing glimpses of the titular character while being surrounded by weapons, increasing the mystery surrounding the film.

In the promo, Dutt calls Shamshera a person who believed that slavery of any person was evil while Ranbir Kapoor asserts that freedom is never given, but won.

Watch the clip here

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will be release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Saurabh Shukla, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biographical drama on the life of Sanjay Dutt. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his superhero film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, as well as KGF: Chapter 2.