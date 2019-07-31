YouTube's King of Random Grant Thompson dies at 38 in paragliding accident in Utah

Grant Thompson, the creator of YouTube Channel King of Random, died on 29 July (Monday) after a paragliding accident, according to TMZ. He was 38 years old. His brother Mark told the publication that Grant went paragliding on 30 July (Monday) but failed to return. The authorities later located his body and are briefing the family on what may have happened.

TMZ adds that Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a paraglider, who had gone off radar near Sand Hollow State Park, Utah in the US. There was no response, when he was reached on call, which lead to a search and rescue. Using Grant's last GPS coordinates and a search helicopter, his body was finally located on the morning of 30 July (Tuesday). The authorities found paragliding equipment as well as a video recording device at the site of crash. The footage will be reviewed to determine the exact cause behind the accident.

A video titled "Grant Thompson, in Memoriam" was uploaded on his YouTube channel and has received around 2 million views. "It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments," said the description.

YouTube also shared a statement:

We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans. https://t.co/pUY4q1EWcUpic.twitter.com/oL3VVSXacf — YouTube (@YouTube) July 30, 2019

Thompson started his channel in 2010 and had amassed over 11 million subscribers since then. His videos focused on life hacks and science experiments. Deadline notes that his most popular video includes "How To Make LEGO Gummy Candy!", which has more than 34 million views.

