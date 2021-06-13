'Everything fell apart in a month,' Bhuvan Bam wrote on Instagram, sharing the news of his parents' demise

Actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share that his parents have passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

"Lost both my lifelines to covid. Without Aai (mother) and Baba (father), nothing will be the same. Everything fell apart in a month. My home, dreams, everything," Bam wrote in his note.

The YouTube star's father Avnindra Bam died on 11 May while his mother Padma Bam passed away on 10 June, according to NDTV.

Read his post here

Fans and members of the entertainment industry shared their condolences on Bam's post.

Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May God give you strength bhai. I’m always there."

Author Tahira Kashyap said, "So sorry Bhuvan. May God give you all the strength."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Oh I am so sorry. Shocked."

Bam is best known as the creator of BB Ki Vines YouTube channel. He even appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta.