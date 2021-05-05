Will Smith’s six-part docuseries titled Best Shape of My Life will document the actor's journey towards fitness.

YouTube, on Wednesday, 5 May, announced its new lineup of original series which will be featuring top celebrities including the American movie star Will Smith and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. According to Deadline, the announcement was made during YouTube’s Brandcast Delivered event.

Smith’s six-part docuseries is titled Best Shape of My Life. It will take the viewers through the actor’s journey of improving every aspect of his fitness. Produced by Westbrook Media, owned by Smith, the series will also feature YouTube content creators along with professional athletes and scientists as guests. This series will premiere in 2022, writes Variety.

Smith announced the Original with an Instagram post

While the series with Alicia Keys has been titled Noted. This four-part docuseries will be released in summer 2021 and will consist of the singer’s performances and behind-the-scenes footage. Noted will follow Keys as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut studio album Songs in A Minor.

Ice Cold, a series of rap group Migos, will explore the issue of racial inequity. Directed by Karam Gill, it is set to premiere on the YouTube channel of Migos in the summer.

Celebrities, chefs, and activists are going to come together for Recipe for Change with executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Barbershop Medicine, another original will explore the impact of race and socioeconomic status on longevity and healthcare. It will feature community members along with Masego, physicians Dr Italo Brown and Dr Jamie Rutland.

Along with these docuseries’, the digital platform is going to bring season 3 of Liza on Demand starring actor-producer-creator Liza Koshy. The scripted original will be ending this year with its last season and is also going to be YouTube’s last scripted series.