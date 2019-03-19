You are here:

You vs Wild teaser: Netflix's interactive show will put viewers in Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls' boots

Mar 19, 2019 19:27:36 IST

After Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix has announced another live-action interactive show You vs Wild, featuring Bear Grylls, survival expert and host of Discovery Channel's Man vs Wild. It will be a choose-your-own-adventure-style show, allowing viewers to dictate Bear's choices across different locations with their remote controls.

Ben Simms has directed the show with Bear, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman serving as executive producers, reports Variety.

Bear in a statement said, "I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. The stakes are high in this one!"

Variety writes that Netflix had previously launched children-oriented interactive shows like Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic TaleBuddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile as well as a Minecraft show produced by Telltale Games. The eight episode series will premiere on 10 April.

Watch the interactive YouTube teaser here.

