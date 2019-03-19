You vs Wild teaser: Netflix's interactive show will put viewers in Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls' boots

After Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix has announced another live-action interactive show You vs Wild, featuring Bear Grylls, survival expert and host of Discovery Channel's Man vs Wild. It will be a choose-your-own-adventure-style show, allowing viewers to dictate Bear's choices across different locations with their remote controls.

On April 10, you will have the power to control which decision @BearGrylls makes as he climbs towering mountains, enters dense jungles, and dives headfirst into #YouVsWild — a groundbreaking interactive adventure series! https://t.co/SplpOBFrjb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 18, 2019

Ben Simms has directed the show with Bear, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman serving as executive producers, reports Variety.

Bear in a statement said, "I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. The stakes are high in this one!"

This is going to be a journey unlike any I've EVER embarked on before. I need YOU to think ahead, choose wisely, and most importantly, never give up. 💪 Check out my instagram story now to see where YOUR adventure begins #YOUvsWILD @netflix #interactive https://t.co/P7xQeRJoI0 pic.twitter.com/qbSFFVVdHm — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 18, 2019

Variety writes that Netflix had previously launched children-oriented interactive shows like Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile as well as a Minecraft show produced by Telltale Games. The eight episode series will premiere on 10 April.

Watch the interactive YouTube teaser here.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 19:27:36 IST