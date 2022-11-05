'You make everything better': KL Rahul wishes girlfriend Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Entering into her thirties gracefully, Athiya Shetty has been the talk of the town, and for all the right reasons. On the occasion of the actress’ 30th birthday, wishes are pouring in from her loved ones. Taking to social media several of Athiya’s industry friends and fans have showered their love upon her. With that being said, vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and Athiya’s beau KL Rahul took to his official Instagram account to wish his lady love on the special occasion. While crediting his girlfriend for making things better for him, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper dropped a series of adorable pictures of himself with the Hero actress.

While sharing the picture, the cricketer wrote, “Happy birthday to my (joker emoticon) you make everything better,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the first picture, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing for the camera. While Rahul is amorously gazing at Athiya with an infatuated smile on his face, Athiya can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera and has her hand around her beau’s shoulder. Sporting her casual best, Athiya can be seen in a red crop sweater and blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Rahul looks smart while sporting black sunglasses atop a turtleneck pullover. In the next picture, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing with quirky shades on. While Athiya can be seen pouting at the camera, Rahul is smartly standing behind his girlfriend with his hands folded. In the last selfie, the two can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

On the other hand, Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty took to his official Instagram account to drop an adorable picture of himself with his daughter on her special day. In the picture, the father and daughter duo can be seen decked in their traditional best in a selfie clicked by the actress. While sharing the picture, Suniel wrote, “Happy happy birthday my life,” and ended with a black heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)



In the selfie, Athiya can be seen decked in an off-white heavily embellished ensemble, paired with statement accessories. On the other hand, the Hera Pheri star can be seen sporting a navy blue and white indo-western ensemble.

