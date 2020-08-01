Yogi Adityanath offers financial aid for TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha's kidney infection treatment in Mumbai
Anupam Shyam Ojha's family had earlier asked the film and television industry to come forward and provide financial aid for the actor's treatment
Days after television actor Anupam Shyam Ojha's family reached out to the entertainment industry seeking financial help for his medical treatment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the UP government officials to help the actor, the Chief Minister's Office said.
Besides providing financial aid, the Chief Minister is also praying for the Pratapgarh-based actor's speedy recovery.
Ojha is currently being treated for kidney infection in a Mumbai hospital. His family had earlier asked the film and television industry to come forward and provide financial aid to the family for Ojha's treatment.
Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had also said that he will be extended support to the family for the actor's treatment.
Anupam Shyam Ojha is best known for his appearances on the small screen daily soaps.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officers to extend all possible support to TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha who is unwell & undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Ojha is a native of Pratapgarh district: Chief Minister's Office
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2020
Already in touch with the doctors bhai 🙏 https://t.co/9QaGGvNbp4 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020
(With inputs from Asian News International)
