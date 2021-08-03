The court has issued a notice to Honey Singh, seeking his reply on the case by 28 August.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against him in Delhi's Tis Hazari court. The case was filed on 3 August under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh.

According to India Today, the court has issued a notice to Singh, seeking his reply by 28 August. An interim order has also been passed asking Singh to not dispose off any assets he jointly owns with Talwar.

News18 writes that Talwar has also named the rapper's parents in her plea, where she has also sought protection and relief from the respondents. A snippet of the plea says: "...the Applicant has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse, at the hands of the Respondents."

Enlisted in the document are multiple instances of physical abuse that Talwar was subjected to since her marriage with Singh. Talwar also mentions that after the rapper's career gained significant footing, his behaviour became "rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful."

The document cites Singh's instances of infidelity, and his addiction to alcohol and drugs. Talwar has also alleged that he was physically abusive towards her in 2011 during their honeymoon in Mauritius.