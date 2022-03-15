From LOCA to Care Ni Karda, a playlist guide to Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest releases

Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of the most successful rappers, celebrates his 39th birthday today, 15th March. Honey Singh is a Bollywood singer-rapper who is widely credited with popularising hip-hop music in the industry.

From Hirdesh Singh (his real name) to Yo Yo Honey Singh, he has worked hard to make his mark in the music industry. Some of his songs like Main Sharabi, Angrezi Beat are still required listening to any party.

The artist withdrew from the music biz in 2014, at the zenith of his singing career. His 18-month absence from socialisation was eventually discovered to be due to his bipolar disorder. Nevertheless, he made a solid comeback in 2018 and has continued to produce popular songs and videos since then.

On this momentous occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at some of his most recent tracks.

'Billo Tu Agg hai'

The list of swag-filled flirty Punjabi numbers was grown by one with Honey Singh's lately released song, featuring Catarina Paula and Sara Santiago. The song was sung by Singhsta with Yo Yo Honey Singh which released in the year 2020 and went viral like a 'Agg' fire, receiving over 60 million views and 1.4 million likes. The song quickly became ingrained in everyone's mind.

LOCA

Yo Yo Honey Singh sang and composed this ultimate party song. With its addictive melody and groovy beats, LOCAwill drive you insane. There's no denying that the song has over 150 million views on YouTube!

'Care Ni Karda'

Another joyful romantic single by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sweetaj Brar was released in 2020 from the comedy film Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

'Saiyaan Ji'

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar lent their voices to another hit song, which was released in 2021. The fun music video features Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The video has been viewed over 200 million times, making it a big success.

Shor Machega

Shor Machega was part of the movie Mumbai Saga, which starred Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal among others and was released in 2021. Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala wrote the song, while Yo Yo Honey Singh himself produced it. The track was widely used on Instagram reels following its release.