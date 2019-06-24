You are here:

Yesterday director Danny Boyle thinks the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, should be the next James Bond

Jun 24, 2019 13:29:48 IST

Filmmaker Danny Boyle has another suitable name for playing James Bond in the upcoming Bond 25. The erstwhile director believes that Twilight actor Robert Pattinson should be the next Bond.

"It was so bizarre because I was sitting there thinking: 'Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond," Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying in an interview with The Guardian. He was speaking on how he felt after watching Pattinson in the sci-fi film, High Life.

Robert Pattinson. Image from Twitter/@TheFilmStage

Currently, Daniel Craig is playing the lead in the film which will release next year on 8 April.

Last year in May, Boyle was roped in to direct Bond 25 but he exited the project in August that year.

However, Boyle refrained from commenting on his exit from the next in the franchise but said, "I was with John and they didn't really like what we were doing and so it's far better to part company. What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted."

After his failure to cast Pattinson as the spy, Bond, Warner Bros. roped in Pattinson to be the next Batman for the upcoming film The Batman.

The film will be helmed by Matt Reeves who will also produce the film with his Planet of the Apes collaborator Dylan Clark.

The Batman is scheduled to hit the big screens on 25 June, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will also be seen with 0John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's latest film, Tenet, releasing 17 July, 2020.

