Television actor Karan Mehra, best known for playing the role of a doting father and an ideal husband in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police today, 1 June. He was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him in Goregaon last night for allegedly beating her up.

The incident took place on Monday night following which the actor was taken into custody. He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 pm on Monday, he said.

The police went to the actor's house and brought him to the police station.

His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, the official said.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

After the completion of legal formalities, the actor was released on bail from the police station, he said.

As per earlier reports, there were rumours that the couple is having trouble in their marriage. However, last month Mehra dismissed it in an interview with a news channel.

"I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere," Mehra had said. He further stated that his wife Nisha also got the news and she cleared it for others.

They both started their profession as models. Karan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Naitik Goenka, opposite Hina Khan, in top-rated Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also works in the Punjabi film industry.

Nisha is also a TV actor who is best known for essaying the role of Soumya Diwan in the Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She was also a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kesar and was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)