Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Agarwal passes away, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni pay tribute
Actor Neeru Agarwal, who essayed the role of a help in popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, passed away on 2 October, after she collapsed inside her bathroom. As per several media reports, the actor had been suffering from high fever for a few days. She passed away before she could be taken to the hospital, reported India Today.
Neeru's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actors mourned the loss of the actress, sharing heartfelt messages on social media. Divyanka Tripathi, who plays the protagonist Ishita in the series, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her, with an image of Neeru with her.
View this post on Instagram
Neelu (Neeru), When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP You will be missed, Divyanka
Karan Patel, who plays Raman on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace . Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss . #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers .. ...! A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on
Actor Aly Gony , who plays Karan's brother in the TV show, also mourned Neeru Agarwal's death and wrote, "RIP Neelu. You will be missed."
Neeru is survived by her husband and three children - two sons and a daughter.
Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 11:58 AM