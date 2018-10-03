You are here:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Agarwal passes away, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni pay tribute

Actor Neeru Agarwal, who essayed the role of a help in popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, passed away on 2 October, after she collapsed inside her bathroom. As per several media reports, the actor had been suffering from high fever for a few days. She passed away before she could be taken to the hospital, reported India Today.

Neeru's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actors mourned the loss of the actress, sharing heartfelt messages on social media. Divyanka Tripathi, who plays the protagonist Ishita in the series, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her, with an image of Neeru with her.

Karan Patel, who plays Raman on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wrote:

Actor Aly Gony , who plays Karan's brother in the TV show, also mourned Neeru Agarwal's death and wrote, "RIP Neelu. You will be missed."

Neeru is survived by her husband and three children - two sons and a daughter.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 11:58 AM