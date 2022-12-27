With all the curve balls life threw at us this year, it was truly a relief that we could escape the noise, be it briefly, with our headphones on. Courtesy to the most awaited and surprise return of some of the singing heavyweights, like Beyonce and Taylor Swift, that versatility was served to all the music lovers across the globe, on an overflowing palette. While the maestros once again kept the listeners hooked, 2022 witnessed some unbelievable surprises in the form of Ali Sethi, Rema, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras, who made us all addicted to their pieces of work. Therefore, as the year is coming closer to its end, we have pulled together a list of record-breaking international songs, which accompanied us throughout the year by giving innumerable content to social media users:

Pasoori

From being the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time to being the most Googled song across the globe in 2022, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill literally shattered the music world about 10 months ago when they came out with their masterpiece Pasoori. Proving its own lyrics Koi Menu Na Rokay, Pasoori truly became unstoppable and went on to break innumerable records. Bringing international fame to Ali Sethi, Pasoori is also the most streamed song on Spotify. Played more than 474 million times, Pasoori is eyeing 500 million.

As It Was

While Harry Style with lyrics of As It Was takes you to a completely another world, it’s hard to even keep track of the numbers of how many reels have been made on its introductory tune. And Harry Styles has done it once again. After Stylers made him taste the unmatchable craze around his iconic track Watermelon Sugar, Harry has once again entered the same horizon of social media trends with his As It Was. Released about 8 months ago, As It Was has been played more than 393 million times on YouTube.

Calm Down

Shooting a hundred million views on YouTube in less than three months, Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm down stands tall on the list of immediate hits list. Currently, social media’s favourite, Calm Down is one of the biggest hits that was witnessed this year. So far, more than 1.5 million reels have been made on Calm Down, which has been played over 189 million times on YouTube.

Unholy

One of the crazy hits on social media, Unholy successfully made Sam Smith and Kim Petras score their first no. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Considered as a lusty, sinuous song about a married man’s illicit affair, the Grammy Award-nominated song has so far been played more than 90 million times and over 1 million reels have been made using the song on Instagram. All in all, the song’s commercial success is absolutely well deserved.

Made You Look

Making the internet go crazy, Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look is eyeing 100 million after it has garnered more than 64 million views on YouTube. Whether you’re sweating it out on a dance floor or giving it a casual listen, the sassy lyrics of Made You Look will truly bring a smile to your face. With its relatable lyrics, Meghan Trainor’s track has so far witnessed more than 1.3 million reels uploaded with the song playing in the background.