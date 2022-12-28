The year 2022 has been a year that saw some really big films that truly created examples of its success. Be it in delivering strong content to the audience to collecting huge numbers at the box office, these films have proved themself on every success meter. These films have certainly set a benchmark for the industry to eye on with their phenomenal success. As we stand at the end of 2022, let us look at the blockbuster films that ruled the year.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film that truly opened up the theatres for Bollywood, pulling in the masses and becoming the first real box-office success from the industry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s cinematic wonder won against all odds to be the superhit that it was. With a woman leading the storyline and the film, theatres only working at half the occupancy, the third wave of Covid prevailing and the changing tastes of the audience since the pandemic, it looked like a big challenge for any film to pull in numbers but Alia Bhatt shocked all with such mega success of the film. With her refined and highly acclaimed performance to Bhansali’s filmmaking genius and unending love from the audience, Gangubai became the Most Loved Film of 2022 in the truest sense. The real winner of the year.

RRR

Yet another cinematic wonder from S. S. Rajamouli after the Bahubali franchise. With its release, RRR went on to break the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film with ₹240 Cr. worldwide collection on its first day. Coming from regional grounds, RRR is a film that has left a very strong imprint on national and international grounds. Having set its global footprint, RRR is a film that is the highest-earning foreign film in Japan within a week of its release.

KGF 2

The hype of KGF 2 has been well-built ever since the release of its first part. The kind of success that KGF 2 has created, was quite expected but it went to exceed all expectations with its phenomenal box office collections. While the film multiplied the superstardom of Rocking star Yash with its release, it registered a phenomenal first-day collection of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market. Well, this opening figure certainly came as a big challenge for the other big players in the industry, the success of KGF 2 went on to stand tall with its global box office collection of 1200 Cr. Moreover, KGF 2 also proved to be a reason for putting the Kannada industry on the global map with its success.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ was one of its kind film. With its strong story about the genocides of Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir, the film introduced the audience to a less-spoken real-life incident that shook the nation. While the film came with a thought-provoking message for the masses, it proved to be an eye-opener and courageous story that stood up for a community. This has brought a huge crowd of audience to the theaters who connected to its story. Looking at its box office collection the film is the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Kantara

Kantara brought a story from the heartlands of India and created a whole new kind of buzz across the globe. It’s truly one of its kind film coming from the house of Hombale films. Be it its Kannada version or the Hindi version, the film’s success is truly above all. While it took over the nation with its amazing story, it also booked a great collection on the box office windows around the globe. Having received immense love from the audience, Kantara also earned praises from the dignitaries of the world from different fields. Moreover, the film has now explored its international boundaries with the release of the Tulu version in Australia.

