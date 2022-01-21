After the successful collab with 'Twada Kutta Tommy,' Yashraj Mukhate and Shehnaaz Gill have shared yet another song titled Boring Day

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate are back again to dispel your boredom. The duo’s latest collaboration 'Boring Day', has gone viral on social media.

Gill and Mukhate had earlier created the 'Twada Kutta Tommy' mix, which had also made waves on the internet.

View the viral clip here

The video features a clip from Gill’s stint in Bigg Boss 13, where she can be heard saying “Such a boring day. Such a boring people” to fellow contestant Arti Singh.

Mukhate has created the mix from Gill’s line, giving a hilarious touch to the dialogue. Both Gill and Mukhate can be seen dancing on the song later on in the video.

Several celebrities including Archana Puran Singh, Ankush Bahugana and Amruta Khanvilkar liked the video and left laughing emojis in the comments section. The clip has received over 5,00,000 likes till date.

Mukhate has gained popularity for his videos giving musical spins to famous dialogues. He had earlier gone viral for his musical rap video which featured the famous "Rasode mein kaun tha” dialogue from television series Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa.

Gill was last seen alongside Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. She has featured in several Punjabi films and music videos as well. In 2021, she featured in the video rapper Badshah’s song 'Fly'.