Yashraj Mukhate, Rekha Bhardwaj collaborate on acapella number Insaaf Hoga 'in solidarity with the farmers of our country'

The independent track under VB Music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar.

Social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate and singer Rekha Bhardwaj have collaborated on the cover of the song 'Insaaf'.

The cover is titled 'Insaaf Hoga' and is an acapella number sung by Bhardwaj and Mukhate. The original song is from Meghna Gulzar's 2015 investigative thriller Talvar, starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi. It was composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Arooj Aftab.

The entire video is shot in black and white, with the camera focused on Bhardwaj and Mukhate. The prelude sees clips from protests, riots, natural disasters to round up the current state of affairs in the country.

Vishal Bhardwaj shared the song on Twitter, writing that the song has been made "in solidarity with the farmers of our country." Mukhate also shared it on Instagram, saying that he has been planning to make a version of 'Insaaf' ever since he heard it in Talvar.

Mukhate became an overnight sensation, a "lockdown" star, with his kitchen rap, 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.' The catchphrase from television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya immediately went viral upon release.