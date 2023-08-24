Music Composer Yashraj Mukhate has come up with a new song called Rasmalai that can be seen on his channel YM Originals. Talking about it, he said, “The idea came to me on a Monday after I had a spicy lunch and my dad gave me a Rasmalai. The moment I took the first spoon, it turned something on in my brain and I composed this, it was a year ago. I finished three years in the industry and it was a good time to release this song. This was a conscious decision since there aren’t any songs with the word rasmalai.”

Speaking about his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video that went viral, he said, “There were multiple factors that came together to make it successful. People were at home and on Instagram, I saw this video on some meme-page and I decided to experiment with the sound. I treated this as a completely original song only since there are no lyrics to it, if you hear it, it’s a romantic song. That worked for me.”

When he was awarded at the Global Excellence Award by Madhuri Dixit, he said, “It was really good because it means people are liking my work and it motivates me to do better, it was the first time I met her. It was overwhelming and I couldn’t speak, but she had seen one of my videos so that felt very nice that she saw one of my content.”

He also revealed how he became a film enthusiast. “I saw this film called Johnny Gaddaar with my dad and was completely blown away by it. I remember my 9th standard exam, I came home and watched this film. Now, I have watched Trishul, I have to watch Arjun. I have heard so many good things about it but not able to watch anywhere.”