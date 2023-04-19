Yash Raj Film’s latest release Pathaan created havoc at the box-office with its unprecedented collections. The film created history by becoming an all time blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Spy Universe and starred the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Audience was thrilled to see SRK-Salman fight it out together in the iconic scene of Pathaan and are eagerly awaiting for their next collaboration in this year’s Diwali bonanza Tiger 3. While there’s some time to witness the two superstars yet again on the big screen, YRF has today unveiled the theme song from Pathaan. The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration!

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, director Siddharth Anand spoke about this universe.

On the idea of a universe between Pathaan and Tiger and Salman Khan’s cameo

It was Adi’s idea to bring Salman in, and it’s all Adi’s conviction and convincing Salman to do it. He obviously jumped at the idea because he loves Shah Rukh. He decided to be a part of it without asking what the sequence is, how many days we want. He just said, ‘I’m on man what do you want me to do?’ And he came with that energy, he shot with that energy. That sequence just shines, there is no way that sequence wouldn’t have been special.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.