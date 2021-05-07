As part of the initiative, the foundation will offer Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers' families for a month through Youth Feed India.

Yash Raj Films has launched a new initiative to aid the film industry during the second wave of coronavirus . Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative will provide support to thousands of daily workers in the film industry.

As part of the initiative, the foundation will initiate a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for families of 4 for one month through their NGO partner Youth Feed India. One can avail of this support by applying online

“The Yash Chopra Foundation is committed to constantly and relentlessly being a support system to the Hindi film industry and its workers who have been an integral part of our 50-year journey. The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to a breaking point and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood. Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative is aiming to provide support to the pandemic hit workers of our industry who we urgently need to focus on,” says Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films in a statement.

Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films, in a letter to the FWICE, said they have sent a request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allocate and allow them to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 30000 registered workers, who are members of the federation in Mumbai.

"We request you to kindly please consider the request of Yash Raj Films and provide vaccines for around 30,000 workers. FWICE shall also extend all its support and cooperation to make this vaccination drive a success.

"Once the vaccination is done, our members can resume their respective work and the industry may continue to function without any fear," FWICE said in a letter to the CM.

Last year, during the lockdown, Aditya Chopra lent his support to thousands of daily wage earners of the film industry by crediting money directly into their bank accounts.