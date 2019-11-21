Yash Raj Films in legal trouble for allegedly pocketing Rs 100 cr worth royalties belonging to music artists

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against Yash Raj Films Company and its directors for allegedly pocketing Rs. 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, an official said, reports Press Trust of India.

The IPRS recently filed a complaint against the production house with the EOW.

The Society alleged that Yash Raj Films did not let them collect royalties from telecom companies, radio stations and music streaming platforms. The FIR mentions the names of YRF and its directors Aditya and Uday Chopra, an official informed.

The complainant claimed the IPRS has the exclusive right to collect royalties on behalf of artists and music producers but the YRF collected it without authorization. "Yash Raj Films Company and its directors allegedly pocketed Rs. 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS)," the official said quoting the complaint, reported PTI.

The case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Copyright Act, the official added. "Since this is a legal case the board can't comment about it until tomorrow (Thursday)," stated a representative of the IPRS.

The Yash Raj Films has not issued any statement yet.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 10:25:15 IST